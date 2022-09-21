VIDEO: Carol Burnett Calls for the Majestic Theatre to be Renamed the Harold Prince Theatre

Entertainment icon Carol Burnett has taken to social media to call for the Majestic Theatre to be renamed the Harold Prince Theatre.

She shared, "He was a beloved friend, and I can't think of a better way to honor his brilliant contributions to the theatre than changing the Majestic to the Harold Prince Theatre."

See Burnett's video message below!

Kristin Chenoweth joined in with her own video, sharing #themajesticisfitforaPrince.