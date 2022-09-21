Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Carol Burnett Calls for the Majestic Theatre to be Renamed the Harold Prince Theatre

Burnett shared, "He was a beloved friend, and I can't think of a better way to honor his brilliant contributions to the theatre."

Sep. 21, 2022  
VIDEO: Carol Burnett Calls for the Majestic Theatre to be Renamed the Harold Prince Theatre

Entertainment icon Carol Burnett has taken to social media to call for the Majestic Theatre to be renamed the Harold Prince Theatre.

She shared, "He was a beloved friend, and I can't think of a better way to honor his brilliant contributions to the theatre than changing the Majestic to the Harold Prince Theatre."

See Burnett's video message below!

Kristin Chenoweth joined in with her own video, sharing #themajesticisfitforaPrince.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Museum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This OctoberMuseum of Pop Culture's Halloween Bash 'Fashionably Undead' to Return This October
September 21, 2022

The Museum of Pop Culture's epic Halloween bash Fashionably Undead is returning after a multi-year hiatus! On Saturday, October 29, don your scariest costume and make your way to the museum for the Halloween dance party of the season.
Steve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team AnnouncedSteve H. Broadnax III to Direct SALLY & TOM World Premiere at Guthrie Theater; Full Cast & Creative Team Announced
September 21, 2022

The Guthrie Theater has announced the cast and creative team for Sally & Tom by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Sally & Tom will play October 1 – November 6, 2022, on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.
Photos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP TheaterPhotos: First Look at WEIGHTLESS Off-Broadway Premiere at WP Theater
September 21, 2022

Production photos have been released for the Off-Broadway stage premiere of The Kilbane’s soaring and dynamic indie rock musical Weightless, which is now in previews at WP Theater for a limited engagement through October 16th, 2022. See the photos here!
Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union TheatrePhotos: First Look at the World Premiere of GHOSTS ON A WIRE at the Union Theatre
September 21, 2022

Ghosts On A Wire’, written and produced by Linda Wilkinson, will gets its world premiere  at the Union Theatre, Southwark, London SE1, as part of this year’s Totally Thames Festival, from 21 September and run to 8 October. Check out photos here!
Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'Listen: JERSEY BOYS Tony Award Winner Christian Hoff & Melissa Hoff Release New Jazz Duet 'We Talk Without Words'
September 21, 2022

The new jazz duet,“We Talk Without Words,” recorded by Jersey Boys’ TONY ®AWARD Winner, Christian Hoff with his wife, Melissa Hoff has been released! A dreamy jazz waltz with a fun-filled, frenetic bridge, the husband and wife musical team prove that “kindred spirits” share a language all their own. Listen here!