VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Shares His Stand-Up Past on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Cranston won a Tony Award for his role in 'All The Way' on Broadway.

Feb. 2, 2021  

Bryan Cranston talks about his early beginnings as an actor, starting a mezcal brand with Aaron Paul and his new Showtime show Your Honor.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

Bryan Cranston made his debut in Network in 2017 at London's National Theatre, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play. In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.

Cranston's work in television includes "Breaking Bad" (Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, Critics" Choice, PGA Awards and DGA nomination), "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2018 Emmy nomination), "All the Way" (SAG Award and Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice nominations), "Malcolm in the Middle" (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations), "Seinfeld," among many others.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

Click Here to Watch the Video!


