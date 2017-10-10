VIDEO: Broadway's Ramin Karimloo Performs National Anthem at Yankees Game

Last night, Anastasia star Ramin Karimloo performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the New York Yankees vs Cleveland Indians post-season game. Check out the moving rendition below! The Tony nominee currently stars as 'Gleb' in Broadway's Anastasia. In 2014 he received a Tony nomination for his turn as Jean Valjean in the Broadway revival of LES MISERABLES.

Ramin is perhaps best known as The Phantom in various productions of The Phantom of the Opera. He was also personally selected by Andrew Lloyd Webber to play The Phantom in the London world premiere of the show's sequel, Love Never Dies, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award as Best Actor in a Musical.

He has been seen on the West End as one of the leads in Murder Ballad. Earlier this year, Ramin played Che in Evita (Vancouver Opera) and Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center. In December 2015, Ramin played the lead in the World Premiere of Prince of Broadway at the Tokyo Theatre Orb and the Umeda Arts Theater in Osaka.

His screen work includes "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Spa" (Sky) and "Life's Too Short" (BBC). He has toured extensively performing his own special genre of music, Broadgrass. Ramin is Iranian-born and was raised in Canada.

