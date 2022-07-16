Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Broadway's Best Dancers Gather on the Red Carpet at the Chita Rivera Awards

The Chita Rivera Awards were held on June 20, 2022.

Jul. 16, 2022  

Broadway dance legends united last month for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards, which honored outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season. The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d'Amboise and Bianca Marroquín, and honored Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O'Brien with the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.

The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education, and investing in the next generation.

Click here for a full list of winners and watch below as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge hits the red carpet to chat with the nominees and the great Chita Rivera herself!

