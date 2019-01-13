VIDEO: BroadwayCon Gives Us a First Look at TOOTSIE

Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

Today, during day three of BroadwayCon, fans were given the unique chance to catch a First Look at some of the most talked-about new shows on Broadway: Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Kiss Me, Kate, Tootsie, and more, hosted by Tootsie's Julie Halston.

Watch the performance from Tootsie below!

Tootsie is on its way to Broadway bringing a colorful cast of characters to life on stage. Meet them below!

TOOTSIE will open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) in the heart of Times Square. Broadway preview performances will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019.

TOOTSIE tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

TOOTSIE features an original score by David Yazbek, a book by Robert Horn, choreography by Denis Jones, and musical direction by Andrea Grody. Tootsie will be directed by Scott Ellis.

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halstonas Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

The design team for Tootsie includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Jim Carnahan C.S.A. Music supervision is by Andrea Grody & Dean Sharenow, vocal arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Dean Sharenow.

