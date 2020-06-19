VIDEO: Broadway Unites to Share Stories of Racism in the Industry for #WeAreNotaTrend

Broadway for Racial Justice has called upon a slew of allies to tell stories of systemic racism within the industry as a part of their #wearenotatrend campaign.

"The stories that you are about to hear are those of Black theatre artists. Their names will remain anonymous, as they are being forced to navigate the inherent racism in both our country and the theatrical industry at large," says Broadway for Racial Justice founder Brandon Michael Nase. "I have called upon allies to take on the emotional labor of sharing these stories aloud, unrehearsed, and in one take. This is not a moment of dramatized performative allyship. This is a moment of discomfort, as a reality of what we as black people endure is registered in real-time, by a hopeful many, whose privilege has shielded them from our existence within this community."

Click here to read our interview with Brandon and find out what BFRJ is all about.

