VIDEO: Broadway Understudies Step Into the Spotlight During Omicron Surge

A new segment from ABC News takes us behind the scenes of some of Broadway's most popular shows to highlight the understudies saving the day all across the theatre district.

As theatre fans well know, standbys, understudies, and alternates are the backbone of any live production. Throughout the spread of Omicron, these incredible performers have stepped into the spotlight in a major way, heading center stage to fill in for afflicted cast members, often on short notice and with little preparation.

Featuring actor-turned-software engineer-turned-emergency Elphaba, Carla Stickler, Reynaldo Piniella and Victoria Oliver of Trouble in Mind, Holly Ann Butler of Come From Away.