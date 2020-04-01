VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Tests Positive for COVID-19

This afternoon, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell informed his fan base that he has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, Stokes is in good spirits as he explains that he sought testing after feeling under the weather for a few days. The star has been self-isolating while he recovers and says he is on the mend! Check out his message here!

Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund.

As a board member of Americans for the Arts he enthusiastically supports and promotes the value of the arts in our lives. An extremely versatile singer, Stokes has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House.

He just completed a run of The Light In The Piazza starring with Renee Fleming at the L.A. Opera. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his newest release, Plays With Music.





