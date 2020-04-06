VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Teases BEAUTIFUL Segment On CBS Tomorrow!
Last week, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell informed his fan base that he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
Tonight, Stokes returned to give fans on an update on his condition, letting them know that he is happily four days symptom and medication free!
In addition to that great news, Stokes teased a special segment tomorrow morning on CBS at 8:45 EST featuring the company of the Carole King musical, Beautiful!
Check out a message from Stokes here:
Some light to share in these tough days...thank you Jason Howland and the various companies of BEAUTIFUL for your creativity and generosity! @theactorsfund a??@DrLaPooka?? pic.twitter.com/CRaxfHhWJz- Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) April 7, 2020
Brian Stokes Mitchell continues to enjoy a 40-year career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances. He received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. Stokes also has Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime, and he was recently inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. In 2016, Stokes made a long-awaited return to Broadway in Shuffle Along and received his most recent Tony Award for his work as Chairman of the Board of the Actor's Fund.
As a board member of Americans for the Arts he enthusiastically supports and promotes the value of the arts in our lives. An extremely versatile singer, Stokes has performed nationally at venues spanning jazz, opera, pops, country, and musical theater worlds including two performances at the White House.
He just completed a run of The Light In The Piazza starring with Renee Fleming at the L.A. Opera. Stokes has appeared on more than 20 albums and his musical creativity as a vocalist has been extended to include producer, arranger, and orchestrator on all 3 of his solo albums, including his newest release, Plays With Music.
