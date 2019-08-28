VIDEO: Billy Porter and More Go Behind The Scenes of Huntington's THE PURISTS

Aug. 28, 2019  

Billy Porter has been the name on everyone's lips this past year from stunning at the MET Gala to his Emmy nominated performance in Pose. Now he has put the directors hat on for The Purists at Huntington Theatre Company.

A thrilling world premiere by an exciting new voice, The Purists brings Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, "Pose" on FX) to the Huntington to direct this soaring new play by Dan McCabe. A former rapper, a DJ, and a showtunes-loving telesales director have become an unlikely group who hang out and spar about music on a stoop in Queens. But when an impromptu rap battle erupts between two younger female emcees, everything gets questioned. With raw emotion and uproarious humor, The Purists asks, what is friendship? How can we embrace new ideas? And what does it mean to be wholly yourself?

Watch two clips showcasing the show below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



