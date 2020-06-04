VIDEO: Billy Porter Releases A Powerful Message to America

Broadway and television star, Billy Porter, took to social media tonight to deliver a lengthy and impassioned address to America amidst the widespread protests against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

CW: Language, use of a racial slur.

See his full remarks here:

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You