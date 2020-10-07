VIDEO: Billy Porter Partners with Equality California and Silver State Equality for 'Get Out the Vote' PSA
The PSA will begin airing on AT&T/DirecTV and Spectrum channels in California and Nevada this week and will run through Election Day.
With less than four weeks until Election Day and millions of Americans already casting their ballots, LGBTQ+ civil rights organizations Equality California and Silver State Equality have partnered with actor-activist Billy Porter and ad agency RPA to create a PSA encouraging LGBTQ+ and pro-equality voters alike to make their voices heard in the 2020 election.
Watch "The Fight" feat. Billy Porter now: Equality California | Silver State Equality!
"The stakes in this election truly couldn't be higher," said Equality California Executive Director Rick Chavez Zbur. "For the LGBTQ+ community and the diverse communities to which we belong, everything is on the line - civil rights, healthcare, gun safety reform, the environment and our democracy. We're so grateful to Billy for lending his voice to this fight - our fight - to ensure all of our voices are heard at the ballot box."
"LGBTQ+ Nevadans and our allies have an opportunity to decide this election - to decide who will represent us in the White House and Congress, but also in Carson City and our communities," said Silver State Equality State Director André C. Wade. "Generations of leaders fought and died for our right to vote - it's up to all of us to use it. As Billy says in the PSA, 'This fight is full of love. And it's a fight we win by voting.'"
The PSA will begin airing on AT&T/DirecTV and Spectrum channels in California and Nevada this week and will run through Election Day. A radio spot will air on the LGBTQ+ RADIO.COM Original Station CHANNEL Q. Equality California and Silver State Equality are exploring additional opportunities and partnerships to reach voters.
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event
Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in Nove...