VIDEO: Billy Porter Delivers LGBTQ State of the Union: 'Love will and love must keep us united'

Feb. 6, 2019  

Billy Porter delivered the LGBTQ State of the Union in a video on Twitter.

In the video, he addressed issues facing the LGBTQ community, triumphs, setbacks, and looking ahead to 2019.

"Though darkness may seem to overshadow the progress we've made," he said. "we must not let it snuff our light out. Love will and love must keep us united."

Watch the full video below:

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records. He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.



