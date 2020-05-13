Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Betsy Morgan Performs 'The Sound of Music' as Part of The Old Globe's ACT BREAKS

May. 13, 2020  

The Old Globe has released a new video in its Act Breaks series! Betsy Morgan performs 'The Sound of Music' to shine a light on these challenging times.

When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers. Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.

