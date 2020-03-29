VIDEO: Berklee Students Record 'What the World Needs Now' as a Virtual Orchestra

A video created by students at the Berklee College of Music is going viral. The group created a virtual orchestra, performing "What the World Needs Now" while remaining socially distanced.

One member of the group shared the video on YouTube, with the caption: "Just a little something to brighten your day. What started as an idea on my flight home from college ended in a collaboration with some of the most incredible people. I couldn't be more grateful. Please share to help us promote positivity and optimism while we need it most."

Watch the full video below!

The video features Annika Reece, Bailey Chastain, Blake Dylan Pilger, Brielle Paige, Carlos Cordova, Carlyn Barenholtz, Cheyenne Bates, Chris Janson, Christina Jones, Clara Mazo, Dean Scarlett, Deniz Demirkurt, Dylan Quick, Eevie Perez, Eli Schildkraut, Emery Henderson, Emily Chiang, Emma O'Loughlin, Emma Rose Bauman, Erika Lopez, Fausto Capelluto, Freddy Renaud, Gabby Paige, Gioia Gedicks, Hagar Adam, Jacob Kent, Jacqueleen Schweighardt, Jennifer Molsen, Jeremy Tolsky, Jesse Howard Timm, Jiayi Wang, Jin-yeong So, John Fulton, Joshua Jowdy, Justin Veira, Kailey Fretwell, Karen Rassler, Kelsey Macdonald, Kevin Sells, Kris Leslie, Lilly Gitlitz, Lily James, Lindsey Faber, Liv Nurmi, Mae Hurtig, Maeve Reilly, Matt Henegan, Matt McDonnell, Meagan Nagy, Meghan Marshall, Melissa Zeller, Mia Goodman, Michael Mastroianni, Michael Valladares, Mikayla Cohen, Morgan Cohen, Nick Preziosi, Paul Lutty, Peli Woods, Peri Elizabeth Rutkovitz, Peyton Cook, Philomena Gildea, Rachel Tata, Robbie Shields, Robert Newman, Ryan Fogal, Ryan Scott Fossier, Sage Jepson, Samuel Kelly-Cohen, Sarah Nichols, Shelbie Rassler, Shelby Tudor, and Skylar Jepson.

It was produced, arranged and edited by Shelbie Rassler, with Mix Engineer Dan Santiago.





