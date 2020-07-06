VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks THE POLITICIAN & Quarantining in His Childhood Home on TAMRON HALL

On the Monday, July 6th edition of "Tamron Hall," Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt joined the show to discuss the second season of Netflix's "The Politician" and his experience working alongside Broadway legend Bette Midler, saying: "It was completely surreal. The season focuses itself on me kind of going head to head with Judith Light and Bette Midler as a pair and they are two of the most extraordinary actors I know and she's just hilarious. She made it very hard for everybody to keep straight faces and I think people are really going to love her a lot."

On why he thinks the audience loves to hate his character Payton Hobart, Platt said: "I think he is really honest about a lot of the things that politicians aren't generally honest about in the sense that he is very self aware that he is creating a character. He knows that he is presenting himself in a way that's going to move him forward and I think particularly in the second season, he really learns that he can still fight for the ultimate good and for what's right, and make positive change, even if it's for self-serving reasons."

While discussing his Radio City Music Hall Netflix special, Platt spoke about how he managed his insecurities and anxieties before the show, sharing: "I was really lucky at the Radio City show. It was kind of my Bar Mitzvah in the sense that everybody from my whole life was there. My family came, my friends from 'Dear Evan Hansen,' some friends from 'Pitch Perfect,' some friends from 'Book of Mormon,' it was kind of a crossroads of all the people I love, so I felt very supported."

On how he is handling quarantine in his childhood home in Los Angeles with boyfriend Noah Galvin, Platt shared: "My whole family besides me lives here, we all grew up here. I'm usually the only fledgling out in New York, so as soon as this started to happen and we realized it was going to be a long haul, Noah and I hightailed it out of there and my family obviously welcomed us with open arms and so, I'm staying in my childhood home, reverting to my teenage self. THE ROOM I'm sleeping in is my childhood room, so I've got my 'Wicked' poster, my 'Pippn' poster, it's got my picture of me and my best friend Beanie Feldstein at prom, everything is still there."

