VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks Starring Alongside Judith Light and Bette Midler on THE POLITICIAN

Ben Platt spoke with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos on Monday to discuss the second season of his hit Netflix series The Politician!

During the interview, Platt shared what it was like working with Judith Light and Bette Midler. He told Stephanopoulos, "Judith is you know someone I've admired forever. She's the warmest most wonderful human being possible and then you've got Bette Midler who I've grown up watching giving just iconic comedic performances and musical performances, and so many things and so to be therE first person and experience that she has still every bit of that ability is was really really special."

Watch the interview below!

This season two of The Politician, Payton Hobart (Ben Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede's re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton - who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency - must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple. Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Gwyneth Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he's hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.

Related Articles