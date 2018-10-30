VIDEO: Ben Platt Shares A Clip of His Take On 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN!

Tonight Tony winner Ben Platt took to Twitter to share a video of him performing the hit single "Shallow" from the film A Star is Born. Check out Ben going off the deep end (in the best way possible) below!

Ben Platt originated the title role in "Dear Evan Hansen" to critical acclaim (Obie Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations) and won the 2017 Tony Award for his Broadway performance. Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicagoproduction of "The Book of Mormon" and reprised the role on Broadway (dir. Trey Parkerand Casey Nicholaw). Film: Benji Applebaum in "Pitch Perfect" and "Pitch Perfect 2," "Ricki and the Flash" (dir. Jonathan Demme), "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" (dir. Ang Lee), "Drunk Parents" (dir. Fred Wolf). National Tours: "Caroline, or Change" (directed by George C. Wolfe). Regional credits include "Dear Evan Hansen" (Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (Barrington Stage Company), "The Power of Duff" (dir. Peter DuBois/New York Stage and Film), "Dead End" (dir. Nicholas Martin/Ahmanson Theatre), :The Music Man," "Mame," "Camelot," and "The Sound of Music" (dir. GorDon Hunt/Hollywood Bowl).

A STAR IS BORN is a new take on the tragic love story, Bradley Cooper plays seasoned musician Jackson Maine, who discovers-and falls in love with-struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer... until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

