VIDEO: Ben Platt & Cynthia Erivo Speak Up About Suicide Prevention Month

t’s as simple as C-A-R-E.

Tony winners Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt have joined the Trevor Project for Suicide Prevention Month by sharing the importance of CARE: Connect, Ask, Respond, and Empower. CARE is a tool anyone can use to respond to the possible warning signs for suicide that they might notice in someone else. It's as simple as C-A-R-E.

For more information, visit: Cynthia Erivo and Ben Platt join Trevor in celebrating Suicide Prevention Month by sharing the importance of CARE: Connect, Ask, Respond, and Empower." target="_blank">https://www.thetrevorproject.org/CARE/

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Platt is the winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as Evan Hansen in the smash hit, Dear Evan Hansen. He recently released his debut solo album, Sing to Me Instead, which marks Platt's first recorded output since his stunning duet with Lin-Manuel Miranda in March 2018 on "Found/Tonight." Platt received a Grammy® Award for his role on the Dear Evan Hansen (Original Broadway Cast Recording), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's powerful performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY. His rapidly growing body of work also includes memorable roles in the Tony® Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You