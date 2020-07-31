Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ben Harney, Kecia Lewis and More Sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' in Support of Black Lives Matter

Article Pixel Jul. 31, 2020  

Tony winner Ben Harney, Kecia Lewis, Thaddeus McCants, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennie Harney-Fleming, and Charles Czernecki appear in a new video featuring the anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing, in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Check out the video here!


