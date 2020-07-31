VIDEO: Ben Harney, Kecia Lewis and More Sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' in Support of Black Lives Matter
Tony winner Ben Harney, Kecia Lewis, Thaddeus McCants, DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennie Harney-Fleming, and Charles Czernecki appear in a new video featuring the anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing, in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Check out the video here!
