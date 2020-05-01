VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Surprises Students in a Zoom Class With an Inspiring Message
Students from Frost School of Music got an exciting surprise when tuning in for a Zoom class!
Barbra Streisand sent an audio message of encouragement to students in Laura Sherman's music theory class for musical theater majors at the University of Miami. Sherman is Streisand's touring harpist and Laura's partner, Chris Carlton, is her long-time sound designer.
Listen to the message below!
Tobi Baisburd, a student in the class, reflects on the experience in an interview with WLRN.
"She emailed us the night before and said, 'Please tune in to class. Make sure your camera is working,'" said Baisburd, a freshman studying musical theater. "Me and my friends were texting, 'What could this be?'"
"To hear from someone so acclaimed, it's so encouraging to keep doing what we're doing even if it's in our basement," Baisburd said.
Read more on WLRN.
