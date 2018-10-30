VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Picks Up James Corden in Promo for New Edition of Carpool Karaoke!

She's coming! Thursday on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Carpool Karaoke goes next level with superstar of stage, screen, and beyond, Barbra Streisand. Check out a promo for the episode below and tune in November 1 (12:30am) to watch live!

Streisand is the only recording artist in history to achieve a #1 Album in six consecutive decades. She has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list. Streisand has had 34 albums make the Top 10 on the US charts, the only female artist to have achieved this milestone, tying her with Frank Sinatra. She is also the female artist with the most number one albums in Billboard's history. Widely recognized as an icon for her artistic achievements, she has been awarded two Oscars, ten Grammys including two special Grammys, five Emmys, three Peabodys, and eleven Golden Globes including the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The Late Late Show with James Corden (also known as Late Late) is an American late-night talk show hosted by James Corden on CBS. Airing in the U.S. from Monday to Friday nights, it is taped in front of a studio audience Monday through Thursday afternoons - during weeks in which first-run episodes are scheduled to air - at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California in Studio 56, directly above the Bob BarkerStudio (Studio 33). It is produced by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios.

