VIDEO: Barb Jungr and The Fourth Choir Release '​In My Troubled Days'

As the world faces a global pandemic that has altered the way we all interact and lead our lives, Barb Jungr, Britain's provocative cabaret/jazz artist, is releasing 'In My Troubled Days', a timely new song for the strange times we currently find ourselves in.

Watch the video for the song below!



She says "Last spring John McDaniel and I decided to write something for a gala performance we were due to do a couple of months later and I sat down and looked out of the window. I was feeling pretty low but the trees were in bud and there was blossom, so I went for a walk along the river. And everything I saw made my heart sing. Every flower, every ripple on the water that caught the sun, made my troubles seem so much smaller. The result was 'In My Troubled Days'



"When I started a recent collaboration with The Fourth Choir I proposed "In My Troubled Days" as something we might do together, and we recorded it in St. Silas The Martyr Church in Kentish Town just as our world was turning in a direction none of us had foreseen.



"I played the recording to friends, and without exception they said, please, put this out now. So we are. I hope people everywhere will sing it. I hope choirs will sing it. I hope our world turns again and the sun shines again and the sad cafes where no-one has the answer fill again. Meanwhile I watch the blossom and the neighbour's bees and look towards the stars."



Choral arrangements for this song will be available online on the release date so that choirs worldwide can sing this together.





