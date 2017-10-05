VIDEO: BLACK-ISH Reenacts the History of Slavery in Full-Out Musical Production

Oct. 5, 2017  

On last night's Season 4 premiere of BLACK-ISH on ABC titled 'Juneteenth', The Johnsons go to Jack and Diane's school play about Columbus Day, and Dre is dismayed by the historically inaccurate way that the holiday is portrayed. He feels like there aren't enough black holidays, so he enlists Aloe Blacc at work to help him create a catchy song to raise awareness for a holiday worth celebrating, 'Juneteenth.'

Below, watch the cast perform the musical numbers "Freedom" and "We Built This" on the season opener. Also on the show, The Roots reenacted the history of the end of slavery in an animated video titled, "I Am Slave," sung to the tune of Schoolhouse Rock's 'I'm Just a Bill.'

About the show: Like any parents, Andre "Dre" (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) Johnson want to give their children the best. But their offspring's childhood is turning out to be much different than theirs. They now realize at least two things: there is a price to pay for giving their children more than what they ever had, and these loving parents are totally unprepared for the fallout. HAMILTON's Daveed Digg appears in a recurring role on the show.

Image courtesy of ABC

