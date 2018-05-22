VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks Her First Broadway Show and More on The Late Late Show

Audra McDonald appeared on last night's Late Late Show with James Corden. After Audra and Billy Eichner share their experiences of watching "Starlight Express" as their first Broadway show, James Corden asks Billy Eichner about meeting one of Barbra Streisand's dogs and learns why Audra would never consider cloning her own dog.

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in "Carousel," "Master Class," and "Ragtime," placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in "A Raisin in the Sun," a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway's "The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess" thus tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most TONY AWARDS won by an actor. In the 2014 Broadway season, she made history by winning her sixth Tony Award for her role as Billie Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill."

The Late Late Show with James Corden (also known as Late Late) is an American late-night talk show hosted by James Corden on CBS. It is the fourth and current iteration of The Late Late Show. Airing in the U.S. from Monday to Friday nights, it is taped in front of a studio audience Monday through Thursday afternoons - during weeks in which first-run episodes are scheduled to air - at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, Californiain Studio 56, directly above the Bob Barker Studio (Studio 33). It is produced by Fulwell 73 and CBS Television Studios.

