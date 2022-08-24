Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Central Park
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Debuts CENTRAL PARK Season Three Trailer

The 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Friday, September 9 on Apple TV+.

Aug. 24, 2022  

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the third season of Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated animated musical comedy "Central Park," which will feature over 40 new original songs.

Hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Friday, September 9 on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by one episode every Friday thereafter through November 18.

In the third season of "Central Park," as Bitsy continues her relentless pursuit to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with it, and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she lands her first book deal.

"Central Park" stars a renowned voice cast that includes Gad, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, who will star in season three in the new role of Abby, Paige's (Hahn) little sister. New guest stars lending their voice talents to this season include Sam Richardson, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Zoë Chao, Ron Funches, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Craig Robinson, Tim Meadows, David Alan Grier and more.

The first two seasons of "Central Park" are now streaming on Apple TV+. "Central Park" is written and executive produced by Bouchard, alongside Gad and Smith. Steven Davis and Kelvin Yu serve as showrunners and also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 264 wins and 1,149 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!



