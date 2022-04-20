VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks Recording BAD GUYS Voiceovers From His Apartment on CORDEN

Anthony Ramos sat down with James Corden on the Late Late Show to discuss his new film, Bad Guys, which is set to be released in theaters this Friday.

Ramos revealed that a portion of his voiceover recording process was done in his apartment.

"I had the whole set up. You know, the U87 with the icebox, stick my head in the box like, "Yo, y'all good? You like that take?" he revealed to Corden.

Ramos also discusses his warm-ups, his hype-man brother, and more in the new interview. Watch below!

Ramos voices Mr. Piranha in the new animated comedy from Dreamworks. He is joined in the "Bad Guys" group by Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, and Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula.

After years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. However, once a new villain threatens their city, Mr. Wolf will have to convince the Bad Guys to become... the Good Guys.

Ramos was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the recent film adaption of In the Heights. He was seen on Broadway as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born." He will star in the upcoming "Transformers" film.