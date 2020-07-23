VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres Releases Welcome Guide for Audiences
Guidelines include temperature checks, mandatory face coverings, staggered entry times, and more.
Earlier this week, Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres has released an audience guide, detailing new procedures that have been put in place to ensure the safest experience possible for those planning to come to the theatre.
Check out the guide below and the welcome video from the company outlining what audiences how to prepare and what they can expect when returning to the theatre.
The guide on the LW Theatres website states:
Before you visit
1. Take your temperature
Take your temperature before travelling. If your temperature reading is higher than 38°C or you have a continuous cough you should stay at home.
2. Consider travel options
Consider your travel options and use a car, motorcycle, bicycle or walk to the theatre where possible, in accordance with the current UK Government guidance.
3. Pack your face covering
During your visit we are asking you to wear a face covering at all times, except when eating and drinking.
4. Ticket check
Please check your ticket for your entry time, we are staggering entrance times to minimise queuing.
When you arrive
1. Join the queue
On arrival at the venue please join the queue, ensuring you maintain a safe distance from others (guided by floor markings). Staff will be on hand to assist you.
2. Test and trace
Whilst queuing, our staff will ask you to provide your contact details (name, phone number, date, time) for NHS Test and Trace purposes. Your details will be kept for no more than 21 days.
3. Security check
At the entrance doors our security will carry out a contactless bag check. We are asking you to bring minimal belongings as we won't be able to offer a cloakroom service at this time.
4. Sanitise station
Once your bags have been checked you will be asked to sanitise your hands before moving forward.
5. Wear your face covering
At this point staff will ask you to put on your face covering before moving forward.
6. Temperature check
We'll carry out temperature checks using our thermal imaging camera. Only one person can be assessed at any one time, so please wait to be called forward.
7. Ticket check
Once you have passed the temperature check, your ticket will then be scanned to gain entry.
During your visit
1. Keeping your distance
During your visit please ensure you maintain a safe distance from others using the floor marking guides for reference.
2. Follow the routes
When moving around the theatre, please follow the clearly marked one-way routes to help maintain safe distancing. We've installed easy to follow floor markings and signage to assist you.
3. Wear your face covering
Whilst in the theatre, you must wear a face covering throughout your visit, except when eating and drinking.
4. Contactless payment and collections
We've installed protective screens and introduced payment technology to allow for contactless purchases at our bars and retail outlets. Look out for designated pick up points where you can collect online orders. We are unable to accept cash payments at this time.
5. In-seat service
To minimise queuing and physical contact we are offering in-seat ordering and delivery service.
6. Wash your hands
Please wash your hands before and after using toilet facilities and sanitise your hands regularly using the products provided.
7. Enhanced cleaning
Rest assured, as always, the theatre is professionally cleaned on a continual basis. Common contact surfaces and toilet facilities are regularly sanitised by our on-site cleaning team.
8. Our team are here to help
Our staff will be on hand during your visit to provide guidance around the theatre. If you have any questions or feedback on your experience, don't hesitate to chat to one of them.
When you are leaving
1. Follow directions
At the end of the performance please follow staff directions. You will be asked to exit via specific doors.
