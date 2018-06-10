VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks of his Life-Long Love of the Broadway Musical when Accepting his Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

On Sunday night, The Right Honourable The Lord Lloyd-Webber was honored with a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. While accepting the trophy, the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber spoke of his life-long love for the Broadway musical.

See Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Acceptance Speech Below !

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

His awards include seven Tonys, three Grammys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers and the Kennedy Center Honor. He currently owns seven London theatres, including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and the London Palladium. He was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997.

