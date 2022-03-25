VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Sydney & More

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber joined The Project to discuss the first outdoor production of The Phantom of the Opera on Sydney Harbour, musicals he loves, and more!

Watch below!

Opera Australia is bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera to Sydney Harbour in a new show-stopping, outdoor extravaganza.

Get a first look below!

One of the longest-running and most successful musicals of all time, the trio playing the iconic leads will be Melbourne-born Joshua Robson as The Phantom, Brisbane performer Georgina Hopson as Christine and acclaimed West End and Broadway musical theatre performer Callum Francis as Raoul Vicomte de Chagny.

As the first major outdoor production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hugely successful The Phantom of the Opera in the show's 35-year history, all eyes will be on this cast as they take to Sydney's iconic over-water stage in March.

Phantom of the opera runs through April 24, 2022.