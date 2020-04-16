VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares His Pandemic Playlist!
What is Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber listening to to get through the pandemic? It's not just showtunes! Check out his selections below!
From @arrahman to @FKAtwigs, this playlist contains Andrew's top picks from the past month. There are some surprises in there... - #TeamALW #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy https://t.co/EqOzZVnkjG @LilNasX @RollingStones @jtimberlake @HamiltonMusical pic.twitter.com/zBibAqL3pz- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 16, 2020
Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.
