VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals the Backstories of His Biggest Hits on LIVE!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's long-awaited autobiography, Unmasked, was just released earlier this week by HarperCollins, coinciding with the legendary composer's 70th birthday. A natural storyteller, with his signature humor and self-deprecating tone, Lloyd Webber shares the details of his early personal and professional years, including his early artistic influences. In UNMASKED, Lloyd Webber takes stock of his achievements, the twists of fate and circumstance which brought him both success and disappointment, and the passions that inspire and sustain him.

A record of several exciting and turbulent decades of British and American musical theater and the transformation of popular music itself, UNMASKED is ultimately a chronicle of artistic creation. Lloyd Webber looks back at the development of some of his most famous works and illuminates his collaborations with luminaries such as Tim Rice, Robert Stigwood, Harold Prince, Cameron Mackintosh, and Trevor Nunn. Taking us behind the scenes of his productions, Lloyd Webber reveals fascinating details about each show, including the rich cast of characters involved with making them, and the creative and logistical challenges and artistic political battles that ensued.

To celebrate the book's release, the composer stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he sat down behind the piano and told the stories behind some of musical theatre's most beloved tunes. Watch the full interview below!

