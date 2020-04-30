VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Preps Fans for Stream of 50th Birthday Celebration!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, tomorrow, May 1, The Shows Must Go On continues with a celebratory tribute to musical compositions of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, live from the Royal Albert Hall. Featuring hits from some of his most renowned productions, such as Starlight Express, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Available globally for 48 hours from Friday 2pm.

Another 'The Shows Must Go On'! This week we'll be showing my 50th Birthday Celebration concert starring the likes of Glenn Close, @antoniobanderas, and many more. I would love to say that it was filmed only a few weeks ago, but sadly I think it was over twenty years ago! - ALW pic.twitter.com/lRHOt0Pyup - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) April 30, 2020

The Shows Must Go On! YouTube Channel, recently launched by UPHE Content Group, has made available a selection of Andrew Lloyd Webber's much loved musicals, launching with one of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2000). Each musical will be available weekly for a limited 48-hour period online - no charge or sign up required - giving fans of musical theater an opportunity to enjoy beloved shows from their living rooms.

Alongside full-length shows, clips of famous performances and behind-the-scenes footage will be uploaded regularly to the channel, so fans can continue to get their theater fix at home.





