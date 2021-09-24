Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'With One Look' From SUNSET BOULEVARD

The video features Webber on piano, performing the song in Sydmonton, where the show was first performed in 1991.

Sep. 24, 2021  

In honor of the release of "Sunset Boulevard - Pt. 3" which is the latest single to be released from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Symphonic Suites album, Webber posted a video of himself playing the song "With One Look."

Purchase "Sunset Boulevard - Pt. 3" at https://alw.lnk.to/SunsetPt3So or stream it below!

The new album is now available, and features three newly orchestrated suites from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard, recorded by an 81-piece orchestra in a live performance at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Purchase the album at https://alw.lnk.to/SymphonicSuitesSo.



