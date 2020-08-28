VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives the WAP Challenge a PHANTOM Twist

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to TikTok today to join the viral WAP challenge.

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge. Check out Andrew Lloyd WAPber below putting a Phantom of the Opera spin on Cardi B's hit song.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the owner of seven West End Theatres including the Cambridge Theatre, Adelphi Theatre, the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Her Majesty's Theatre, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, The London Palladium and The Other Palace.

He is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.

