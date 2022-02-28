VIDEO: Andrew Garfield 'Would Love' to Return to Broadway in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

At last night's SAG Awards, star Andrew Garfield, currently making the awards season rounds for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM!, expressed his desire to return to Broadway, this time in a musical!

According to Andrew, who won a Tony Award for his performance in the acclaimed revival of Angels in America, he would love to portray artist George Seurat in Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George.

Check out his chat with Variety here:

Andrew Garfield wants to get back on Broadway: "I would love to do Georges Seurat in 'Sunday in the Park with George.' That would be so much fun.'" https://t.co/IBvzOkUrxX | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/zLwssLpwTa - Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?