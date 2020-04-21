Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrea and Matteo Bocelli Perform 'Fall On Me'

Article Pixel Apr. 21, 2020  

On a new episode of the at-home edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden, James connected with Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli.

The pair talked about the efforts of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, and then performed "Fall On Me."

Watch the full appearance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

