VIDEO: Andrea McArdle, Kerry Butler, Christopher Jackson & More Unite to Sing 'Tomorrow'

When you're stuck with a day that's gray and lonely, just stick up your chin, grin, and sing "Tomorrow"! Watch below as stars of stage, screen and more unite to sing the beloved anthem in celebration of our incredible health care providers.

Donate at https://www.shieldsforheroes.org to deliver life saving safety gear to the health care providers who need it most.

Conceived, Directed by Julian Fleisher Arrangment and accompaniment: Billy Stritch Produced by: Ned Stresen-Reuter, Gina Pagano & Dickie DiBella Editorial: Mackcut Editor: Nick Divers Assistant Editor: Kenneth Muñoz Executive Producer: Gina Pagano Sound Mixer: Sam Shaffer.

The video stars: Kenneth Ard, Gabbi Beauvais, Justin Vivian Bond, Clay Brown, Drew Brody, Kerry Butler, John Cariani, Heather Christian, Lilli Cooper, Alan Cumming, Dickie DiBella, Garret Dillahunt, Billy Eichner, Bridget Everett, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Melissa Ferraro, John Fischer, Julian Fleisher, Paula Fleisher, Aneesa Folds, Asila Folds, Ana Gasteyer, Elena Giddins, Laura Gold PhD, Heidi Green, Melissa Haizlip, Gabrielle Hamilton, Becky Hedblom RN, Rebecca Hornstein, Naomi Hummel RN, left Adrienne Hurd-Tanner, Michelle Hurd, Christopher Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, The Rosen-Knowers, Linda Lavin, Norm Lewis, Heather Litteer, Lisa Loeb, Taylor Louderman, Andrea McArdle Shakina Nayfack Glen Pannell Sarah Jessica Parker Pickles Tonya Pinkins, Molly Pope, Kelli Rabke, Terry Radigan, Felix Redmond, Ben Rimalower, Molly Ringwald, Casey Roberts RN, Mo Rocca, The Rosen-Knowers, Jake Schrader, Ari Shapiro Jenny Steingart, Leo Steingart, Shana Strasser, Julie Swenson RN, Robin Lord Taylor, Mary Testa, Aaron Tindall RN, Calanit Dovere Valfer, Jessica Vosk, Winter Watson, Bea Wilderman, Ellen Wilner Tiffany Woolf, Max & Lev Brian Ziemann-West, Zak Ziemann-West, 4 cats, 4 dogs, and 3 parakeets.





