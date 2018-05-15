VIDEO: Get A First Look At Alliance Theatre's CANDIDE

The ALLIANCE THEATRE in Atlanta is currently staging CANDIDE, directed by ALLIANCE THEATRE Jennings Hertz Artistic Director Susan V. Booth with musical direction by Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Music Director Robert Spano.

Performances are through May 20th in Symphony Hall, while the ALLIANCE THEATRE undergoes a complete renovation.

Get a first look at the production below!

In this popular adaptation by Hugh Wheeler and Leonard Bernstein of Voltaire's satirical novel, the naïve Candide is separated from his love and journeys around the world to find her, while fiercely retaining his mentor's belief that "this is the best of all possible worlds" in the face of ever-increasing catastrophes.

CANDIDE features a cast of seventeen actors, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, and the Atlanta Symphony Chorus in this historic ALLIANCE THEATRE-Atlanta Symphony Orchestra collaboration. With so many people onstage and Little Room for traditional scenic elements, Director Susan V. Booth decided to embrace additional mediums to enhance the storytelling - puppetry and film.

Aaron Blake leads the cast as Candide, with Alexandra Schoeny as Cunegonde, and two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieberas the Narrator and Pangloss. Sieber last appeared at the Alliance in the role of Trent Oliver in the Broadway-bound production, THE PROM. Also featured in the cast are Jeremy Aggers, Kathleen Farrar Buccleugh, Terry Burrell, Bradley Dean, Logan Denninghoff, Janine DiVita, Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jimm Kieffer, Christian Magby, Jeff McKerley, Alecia Robinson, Ben Thorpe, and Corey James Wright.

Tickets start at $20 and are available at the Woodruff Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 404.733.5000, or by going online to www.alliancetheatre.org/candide.

