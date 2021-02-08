VIDEO: Aaron Sorkin Discusses the Making of THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

In this exclusive new video, Aaron Sorkin talks about making his historical AFI Awards film The Trial of the Chicago 7, and how it has become even more culturally relevant since its release last year.

Watch the interview below!

AFI AWARDS celebrates THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 with brand new content featuring one of the stars and the writer/director of the film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience. Writer/director Aaron Sorkin takes the audience "Behind the Scene" of the film's first riot scene.

Sorkin's works include the Broadway plays A Few Good Men, The Farnsworth Invention and To Kill a Mockingbird; the television series Sports Night (1998-2000), The West Wing (1999-2006), Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-07), and The Newsroom (2012-14). He wrote the film screenplay for the legal drama A Few Good Men (1992), the comedy The American President (1995), and several biopics including Charlie Wilson's War (2007), Moneyball (2011), and Steve Jobs (2015). For writing 2010's The Social Network, he won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay.

"THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 slams the gavel down with authority to remind that "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." Aaron Sorkin's passionate look back at the 1968 Democratic National Convention brilliantly weaves a complex narrative founded in protests, politics and posturing into an essential tale for our times. His soaring words and deft direction are super-charged by an all-star ensemble, and the result is an exhilarating, thrill-ride through the halls of American history." -The American Film Institute

