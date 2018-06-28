ANASTASIA
VIDEO: ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins Take on a Classic from the Film- 'At the Beginning'

Jun. 28, 2018  

They were strangers on a crazy Broadway adventure... Anastasia stars Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins recently recorded a beloved song from the 1997 film, "At The Beginning." Watch the full recording session below!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally and a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak directs.

