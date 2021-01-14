VIDEO: A GREY'S ANATOMY Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include: Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack and more!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with GREY'S ANATOMY cast members Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kevin McKidd, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, CAMILLA LUDDINGTON, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Greg Germann, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill join Seth & James to discuss filming the current season, honoring frontline workers and the importance of vaccination.
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
