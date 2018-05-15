VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 3- Lindsay Mendez Makes A Rapturous Appearance at the 2010 Ceremony

On day three, we celebrate one of the first Tony sightings of a Best Featured Actress in a Musical nominee, Lindsay Mendez, who stopped by the 2010 ceremony to back up Sherie Rene Scott in a number from the musical Everyday Rapture.

Mendez can currently be seen as Carrie Pipperidge in the Broadway revival of Carousel. Other Broadway credits include Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease.

Her Off-Broadway and regional appearances include The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Dogfight (Second Stage; Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), The Rose Tattoo (Williamstown Theatre Festival), 35mm, The Winter's Tale (Delacorte Theater).

Her concert work includes appearances with Lincoln Center's American Songbook, the Library of Congress, Lyrics and Lyricists, and the American Pops Orchestra. In 2012, she co-founded Actor Therapy, a training and mentorship program for New York City artists, with composer Ryan Scott Oliver.

Check out Lindsay at the 2010 ceremony, taking audiences up the ladder to the roof with the star of Everyday Rapture, Sherie Rene Scott.

Related Articles