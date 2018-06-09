30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 29- ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Tells Its Story at the 1991 Tony Awards

Jun. 9, 2018  

On Day 29 of 30 Days of Tony, we're flashing back to the original, Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Once On This Island!

Once On This Island is the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythms and dance, the story came to vibrant life this season in a striking production by Tony Award®-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival) and acclaimed choreographer Camille A. Brown. This production transforms the reality of a tropical village devastated by a storm into a fantastical world alive with hope.

