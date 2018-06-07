VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 27- David Yazbek's THE FULL MONTY Bares All at the 2001 Tonys!

Click Here for More Articles on 30 Days of Tony

On Day 27 of 30 Days of Tony, we're flashing back to the first Tony appearance by The Band's Visit composer (and nominee for Best Original Score), David Yazbeck, with his revealing musical adaptation of The Full Monty!

David Yazbek's varied career as a recording artist, Emmy Award-winning TV and screenwriter, music producer, and pianist has somehow led him to become one of Broadway's preeminent composer/lyricists. His shows, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown have received a combined 24 Tony Award nominations, including three for Best Score.

Last season, The Band's Visit, earned him an Obie, New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle and two Drama Desk awards for the Off-Broadway engagement at Atlantic Theatre Company.

As a recording artist, Yazbek is responsible for five albums: The Laughing Man, Tock, Damascus, Tape Recorder and Evil Monkey Man. He has written and/or produced for such acts as XTC, Ruben Blades, The Persuasions, Joe Jackson, Tito Puente and many others. He also produced the original cast albums of his Broadway shows. He has three Grammy Award nominations.

He has scored the final season of HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," composed music for Larry David's Fish in the Dark and written songs and music for Much Ado About Nothing at Central Park's Delacorte Theater, all while opening productions of Scoundrels and Women on the Verge in London's West End.

In past lives, he has written dozens of scripts and many songs for television and film, won an Emmy Award for his stint on "Late Night with David Letterman" and wrote the unrelenting theme song for "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?"

Celebrate David today with this performance from the original Broadway cast of The Full Monty!

Related Articles