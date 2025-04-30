VANYA Starring Andrew Scott Recoups Investment

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The current Off-Broadway run of the Olivier Award-winning smash-hit, Vanya, starring Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott has recouped its initial investment. Having opened on March 18 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street), this new adaptation of Chekhov's play, co-created by Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates, has played to sold out audiences every performance after opening to rave reviews.

Vanya's final performance will be on Sunday, May 11.

Anton Chekhov's timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history's greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O'Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.

