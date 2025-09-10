 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Utah’s PYGmalion Productios Loses State Funding Under Anti-DEI Law

The company says its mission of producing plays that give voice to women was deemed to conflict with Utah House Bill 261.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Utah’s PYGmalion Productios Loses State Funding Under Anti-DEI Law Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

For the first time in more than 20 years, PYGmalion Productions in Salt Lake City will not receive state funding. The organization announced that its grant application to the Utah Division of Arts and Museums was denied because "it appears to be in conflict with Utah House Bill 261 Equal Opportunity Initiatives."

In a statement shared on social media, PYGmalion said the denial was tied directly to its mission of producing plays that give voice to women. "In other words, our mission…has been deemed discriminatory," the company wrote.

HB261, signed into law in 2024, restricts diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at state institutions. Utah Division of Arts and Museums Director Victoria Panella Bourns wrote that applications must follow "all applicable state laws" and ensure programs do not result in "differential treatment based on personal identity characteristics," according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Frances Pruyn, PYGmalion’s artistic director, told the Tribune that the company had requested $9,000 in support for its 2026–2027 season. "I am enormously frustrated by the language of House Bill 261 and that’s the issue," Pruyn said. "Whether this was an unintended consequence or not … it’s hard not to feel targeted."

Founded in 1995, PYGmalion produces plays that often highlight women’s experiences. Its upcoming 30th season includes Tiny Beautiful Things, Becky Nurse of Salem, and The Day My Vagina Met ‘Richard Gere.’

In the wake of the funding cut, the company is asking its community to help close the gap. Donations can be made at www.pygmalionproductions.org.


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos