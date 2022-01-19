Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts Announces 2022 Uniquely U Scholarship Search

Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, the critically acclaimed summer day camp for the arts, today launched the fifth iteration of its popular scholarship search, Uniquely U. The program celebrates the creativity and self-expression of creators in grades 2 through 12 (ages 7 through 18), offering six young artists each a full eight-week scholarship to Usdan for the Summer 2022 season.

Interested creative writers, visual artists, and performers from across New York City and Long Island are asked to submit a video of themselves sharing what makes them unique, along with samples of their work, to be considered for a full scholarship, including tuition and transportation to the campgrounds in Wheatley Heights, Long Island -- a value of $8,200 per student. (All UU full scholarship recipients are then eligible to attend camp at 75 percent tuition for the remainder of their eligible Usdan years.)

In addition, the school responsible for the highest number of submissions will be able to choose a student to receive a full scholarship.

Applications and search parameters are outlined on UU.Usdan.org. The deadline to apply is 11:59PM on April 1st. This year's recipients will be announced the week of May 2nd. This year's camp season runs from June 27th through August 19th.



"Artists always see the world differently from those around them; this is true of the youngest artists too," says Lauren Brandt Schloss, Executive Director of Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts. "All you creators out there: If you have a particular passion, think creatively, or see yourself differently from others around you, Usdan is the place for you. Apply for this scholarship, show us who you are, and most importantly, always be Uniquely U."