Update: Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Benefit Stream Canceled After Union Dispute

According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" which was to be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund has now been canceled. Michael Paulson reports "Two major labor unions, Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA, agreed to allow the streaming of the concert without fees, but the American Federation of Musicians, which has been focused on winning greater compensation for streamed content, did not".

The stream was set for 7pm ET on Monday, April 13. BC/EFA noted that it'd given $50,000 this year to musicians' assistance programs, and offered to give another $25,000 to a musicians' emergency fund - an offer that was refused.

All money raised was to be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping members of the theatre community who are impacted by the virus pandemic.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was held on November 4, 2019, and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event was presented at the New Amsterdam Theatre, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece onstage orchestra.

Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020.





