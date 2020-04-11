Update: Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Benefit Stream Canceled After Union Dispute
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" which was to be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund has now been canceled. Michael Paulson reports "Two major labor unions, Actors' Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA, agreed to allow the streaming of the concert without fees, but the American Federation of Musicians, which has been focused on winning greater compensation for streamed content, did not".
Click here for the full story.
The stream was set for 7pm ET on Monday, April 13. BC/EFA noted that it'd given $50,000 this year to musicians' assistance programs, and offered to give another $25,000 to a musicians' emergency fund - an offer that was refused.
All money raised was to be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is helping members of the theatre community who are impacted by the virus pandemic.
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway was held on November 4, 2019, and raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event was presented at the New Amsterdam Theatre, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece onstage orchestra.
Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/help2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
When LA-based actor Tyree Freely began creating his self-tape for Leah Daniels-Butler Casting's Quarantine Monologues project, he didn't realize that ... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To June
In accordance with guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and under the continued direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in ... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
With Closure Official BEETLEJUICE Considering Future Production Plans; Tour
With this morning's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final perf... (read more)
VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Serenades NYC From His Balcony!
This afternoon, passersby were treated to a Tony-winning serenade from none other than the great Brian Stokes Mitchell as he belted out a selection fr... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Theatres Will Remain Shut Down Until September
Andrew Lloyd Webber has voiced his opinion on the current Broadway return date of June 7, in a recent interview with Page Six.... (read more)