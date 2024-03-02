Update: All Broadway Lights to Be Dimmed for Hinton Battle

The Broadway community will honor the memory of Hinton Battle, the three-time Tony Award®-winning actor regarded as one of Broadway's leading versatile and trailblazing actors, dancers, and singers. Mr. Battle passed away on January 30, 2024, at the age of 67. On March 12, 2024, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim all the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute at exactly 6:45pm, in his honor.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, it was announced last week that only a select number of Broadway theatres would dim their lights.



"After further consultation among the Committee of Theatre Owners and reflecting on the impact of Hinton Battle, the Committee has shared with his family that all Broadway theatres will dim their lights in his honor on March 12, 2024, at 6:45pm for one minute," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. "As we continue to remember Mr. Battle's remarkable talent and array of roles, the decision was made to dim all lights as the most appropriate way to recognize his legacy on Broadway and within our community."



A trained ballet dancer who studied at the renowned Jones-Haywood School of Ballet in Washington, D.C. and School of American Ballet in New York City, Mr. Battle's Broadway career began at the age of 18 starring as the original "Scarecrow" in the 1975 musical The Wiz. He would go on to perform in some of Broadway's most memorable roles for the next two decades.



Mr. Battle won three Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, setting a record in the category, for his roles in Miss Saigon (1991), The Tap Dance Kid (1984), and Sophisticated Ladies (1981).



On Broadway Mr. Battle's credits included: Chicago (1996 Revival); Miss Saigon (1991); The Tap Dance Kid (1983); Dreamgirls (1981); Sophisticated Ladies (1981); Dancin' (1978); and The Wiz (1975).



On Tour Mr. Battle's credits included: Ragtime (Chicago, 1998); The Tap Dance Kid (1985); Sophisticated Ladies (Los Angeles, 1982); and Dancin' (1979).



